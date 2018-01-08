How much snow will we get today?

Forecasts leading up to Monday’s winter storm indicated that about 1 inch of snow would fall in State College and the surrounding area.
The latest projections show southern Centre County could get up to 3 inches of snow, according to The Weather Channel, and AccuWeather has predicted there is a 45 percent chance State College will get up to 3 inches.
Snow is expected between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to The Weather Channel.
A winter weather advisory was issued for Clearfield and Cambria counties, where the heaviest snow is expected to fall in late morning and early afternoon. Centre County has not been put under any advisory, warning or watch yet.
The weather service has said those traveling west of Centre County should be prepared for reduced visibility and travel delays.
“While heavy precipitation is not anticipated by the storm at this time, it just takes a small amount of ice to make roads and sidewalks a skating rink,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams said in a release.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
