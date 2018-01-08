More Videos

Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County 2:19

Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 1:15

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

Ducklings slip and slide at the Pennsylvania Farm Show 0:30

Ducklings slip and slide at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 1:14

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State 0:46

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State

Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show 0:35

Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 2:28

Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: 'One grain of the fentanyl can kill you' 1:51

Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you"

'No food is nutritious if it's not eaten,' Rep. Thompson says about school lunch programs 1:07

'No food is nutritious if it's not eaten,' Rep. Thompson says about school lunch programs

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash 1:26

Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash

Local

How much snow will we get today?

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 08, 2018 10:47 AM

Forecasts leading up to Monday’s winter storm indicated that about 1 inch of snow would fall in State College and the surrounding area.

The latest projections show southern Centre County could get up to 3 inches of snow, according to The Weather Channel, and AccuWeather has predicted there is a 45 percent chance State College will get up to 3 inches.

Snow is expected between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., according to The Weather Channel.

A winter weather advisory was issued for Clearfield and Cambria counties, where the heaviest snow is expected to fall in late morning and early afternoon. Centre County has not been put under any advisory, warning or watch yet.

The weather service has said those traveling west of Centre County should be prepared for reduced visibility and travel delays.

“While heavy precipitation is not anticipated by the storm at this time, it just takes a small amount of ice to make roads and sidewalks a skating rink,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Elliot Abrams said in a release.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

