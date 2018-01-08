How much snow will we get today?

More Videos 2:19 Nestle Waters executive talks about possible bottling plant in Centre County Pause 1:15 Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 0:30 Ducklings slip and slide at the Pennsylvania Farm Show 1:14 Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 0:46 Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State 0:35 Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show 2:28 Former Penn State administrators 'turned their backs' on child sex abuse, AG says 1:51 Sheriff during largest heroin and fentanyl bust in county history: "One grain of the fentanyl can kill you" 1:07 'No food is nutritious if it's not eaten,' Rep. Thompson says about school lunch programs 1:26 Man strips naked, straddles vehicle after car crash Video Link copy Embed Code copy

No snow plow? No problem, use a table. This video provided by Riley Elguezabal shows how the folks at Ricochet Home Consignment in Boise, Idaho took care of the snow that had piled up in their parking lot. This video provided by Riley Elguezabal shows how the folks at Ricochet Home Consignment in Boise, Idaho took care of the snow that had piled up in their parking lot. Riley Elguezabal

