Pa. woman freezes to death on porch

A 62-year-old woman was found frozen to death Saturday, according to a report by The Tribune-Democrat.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees told the paper that the woman, whose name has not been released yet, apparently fell in her mobile home and froze to death on an enclosed porch. The home wasn’t heated, and it appeared she had died four days earlier on Tuesday.
A family member reportedly called authorities Saturday to request a welfare check-up, and first responders spent more than an hour searching for her. Lees ruled the woman’s death accidental from hypothermia in below zero temperatures, according to The Tribune-Democrat.
The woman fell a week earlier, but refused treatment, according to Lees, who said a second fall likely caused her to be unable to get up to get help.
“In this type of weather, the elderly are especially susceptible to hypothermia, and it can be a matter of life and death after just a few hours,” Lees told The Tribune-Democrat. He advised that people check on the elderly during the winter.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
