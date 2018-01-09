Schlow Centre Region Library was closed for several days, but reopened Tuesday.
Local

Schlow library closed for about 72 hours. It is set to reopen.

From CDT staff reports

January 09, 2018 10:15 AM

Schlow Centre Region Library will reopen after several days of being closed.

The library in downtown State College shut down Saturday afternoon for plumbing and temperature issues.

Schlow communications manager David Pencek said in a release that it would reopen at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Those who do not want to go to the library could utilize www.schlowlibrary.org to request and renew items, as well as check out e-books. Those with materials checked out during the closure period can keep those items until the library reopens, and fines will be waived until after that time.

