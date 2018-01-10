More Videos

Local

1 injured in State College apartment fire

By Bret Pallotto

bpallotto@centredaily.com

January 10, 2018 09:08 AM

UPDATED 8 MINUTES AGO

STATE COLLEGE

An efficiency apartment fire at 725 S. Atherton St. left one female with burn injuries on Wednesday morning.

Alpha Fire Company responded to the fire at 8:33 a.m. and reported smoke showing from the rear of the structure upon arrival. The single-story building houses four units.

Assistant fire chief Rusty Schreiner said the department responded and extinguished the fire immediately. The fire was contained to the area of origin.

“We got here so quick it didn’t have a chance to really get as bad as it could have gotten,” Schreiner said. “Fantastic response. We just overwhelmed it really quickly.”

Upon arrival, the department found the female had exited the building, and she received medical attention immediately. Schreiner said he believed she was being transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. Her condition and age was unknown to Schreiner.

Fire marshals from the Centre Region were en route to perform an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Southbound traffic on South Atherton was temporarily diverted.

Centre LifeLink EMS and State College police also responded to the fire.

Bret Pallotto: 814-231-4648, @BretPallottoCDT

