3 Giant ice cream products were recalled

Giant has issued a voluntary recall for three types of ice cream due to possible listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Giant, along with its sister company Martin’s, and Fieldbrook Foods Corp. made the joint announcement Wednesday for the recall, which includes Giant Arctic Bars in 12-count packages, Giant Orange Ice Cream Bars in 12-count packages and Polar Express Variety Pack in 30-count packages. The best buy dates for the recalled items span the entire year of 2018.

Listeria monocytogenes primarily affects pregnant women, newborns and those with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and can cause listeriosis, an uncommon but potentially fatal disease.

There have been no reports of illness, according to the announcement.

“Healthy people rarely contract listeriosis,” the announcement said. “However, listeriosis can cause high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness and nausea. Listeriosis can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths, as well as serious and sometimes fatal infections in those with weakened immune systems, such as infants, the elderly and persons with HIV infection or undergoing chemotherapy.”

Customers who have purchased the recalled ice cream products should discard them and provide a receipt to a Giant or Martin’s store for a refund.