Nittany Mall restaurant closes

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 11, 2018 07:33 AM

Another restaurant bites the dust — this time at Nittany Mall.

Old State Deli, which was opened in November 2014 by Craig Brennan and specialized in wraps and sandwiches, recently closed.

The restaurant was listed as a turn-key operation for sale on Keller Williams leading up to its closure, and the business was described as profitable. The listing has been removed. Brennan could not be reached for comment.

It is unknown if the business was sold, but its name has been removed from Nittany Mall.

Old State Deli has joined a recent string of restaurant closures. Fraser Street Deli, Royal Garden Italian Restaurant, Corner Cafe and Grill and Stover's Tea Room have also closed within the last month. Ni Hao Asian Cuisine has closed “until further notice” for repairs to the restaurant.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

