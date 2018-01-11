Where will all the water go? Centre County put under flood watch.

Centre County has been put under a flood watch by the National Weather Service.
The flood watch will be in effect Thursday evening through Saturday evening.
More than 1 inch of expected rainfall might not be enough to cause concern, but the storm will occur when the temperature rises to about 50 degrees. The heaviest rainfall will occur over a 24-hour period beginning at 3 a.m. Friday, according to NWS.
“Area waterways are covered with ice due to our recent arctic outbreak,” NWS said in its flood watch statement. “This volume of water running into the streams and rivers may lead to large rises on the waterways. The ice may melt initially and break up due to the force of the rising water. This could also lead to ice jam flooding as the ice collects at constrictions, clogging the flow and backing up onto land.”
The rain will evolve into a wintry mix and snow early Saturday morning when temperatures drop to the 20s, according to NWS. About 1 inch of snow has been predicted for State College by 10 a.m. Saturday.
Counties to the north and west, excluding Clinton and Clearfield counties, have been put under a winter storm watch for up to 6 inches of snow through Saturday afternoon.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
