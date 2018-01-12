A winter storm will hit Centre County on Friday and Saturday.
A winter storm will hit Centre County on Friday and Saturday. Centre Daily Times, file
A winter storm will hit Centre County on Friday and Saturday. Centre Daily Times, file

Local

Could you get 5 inches of snow? It depends on where you live in Centre County.

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 12, 2018 09:12 AM

Say goodbye to spring in January — a winter storm is about to hit.

Centre County is still under a flood watch due to the combination of rain and melting ice, but it will also be under a winter weather advisory beginning at 7 p.m. Friday when the precipitation gradually changes into a wintry mix, which will be snowfall by about midnight.

The National Weather Service has predicted up to 5 inches of snowfall from DuBois to Philipsburg. The NWS has also forecast up to two inches of snow in the Altoona, State College, Huntingdon and Lock Haven regions.

Ice will also play a factor in the winter storm and will accumulate on roadways Friday night, according to the NWS, which said those traveling should plan on difficult conditions and delays.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Snowfall will taper off across central Pennsylvania after dawn on Saturday.

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

    Don Hahn is sworn in as the new State College Borough mayor on Tuesday, January 2, 2018.

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor 1:15

Don Hahn has a lot of pride in being new mayor
She said 'Yes!' 0:14

She said 'Yes!'
Leo is happy to be back with his family 0:15

Leo is happy to be back with his family

View More Video