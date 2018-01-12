Could you get 5 inches of snow? It depends on where you live in Centre County.

Say goodbye to spring in January — a winter storm is about to hit.
Centre County is still under a flood watch due to the combination of rain and melting ice, but it will also be under a winter weather advisory beginning at 7 p.m. Friday when the precipitation gradually changes into a wintry mix, which will be snowfall by about midnight.
The National Weather Service has predicted up to 5 inches of snowfall from DuBois to Philipsburg. The NWS has also forecast up to two inches of snow in the Altoona, State College, Huntingdon and Lock Haven regions.
Ice will also play a factor in the winter storm and will accumulate on roadways Friday night, according to the NWS, which said those traveling should plan on difficult conditions and delays.
Snowfall will taper off across central Pennsylvania after dawn on Saturday.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
