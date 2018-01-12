Local

Fire caused by ‘smoking device,’ police say

From CDT staff reports

January 12, 2018 05:17 PM

A Wednesday fire in a State College apartment was reportedly caused by a “smoking device.”

Alpha Fire Company responded to the fire early Wednesday at 725 S. Atherton St., reporting smoke showing from the rear of the structure. A female resident had exited the building and was treated for smoke inhalation, State College police said.

Police said Friday an investigation between the Centre Region Fire Marshals and the police department determined the fire had been caused by the “improper and careless use of a non-tobacco smoking device.” It was not revealed what the device was.

No charges have been filed in relation to the fire.

