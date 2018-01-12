Thunderstorms produced heavy rain and hail in State College on Monday, April 20, 2015.
Thunderstorms produced heavy rain and hail in State College on Monday, April 20, 2015. Centre Daily Times, file
Local

Severe thunderstorm warning issued

By Sarah Rafacz

srafacz@centredaily.com

January 12, 2018 06:28 PM

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southwestern Centre County until 7 p.m. Friday.

At 6:05 p.m., severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Tyrone to Altoona to Roaring Spring to near Blue Knob State Park, moving northeast at 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The warning also includes northern Bedford County, western Huntingdon County and Blair County.

Wind gusts could be up to 60 mph, and damage to trees and power lines is expected, NWS said.

On Interstate 80, the warning includes areas between Snow Shoe and Milesburg exits (mile markers 151 to 157), and on Interstate 99 it includes from mile markers 5 to 77, according to NWS.

NWS said hail of less than .75 inches in diameter is also possible.

“For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building,” NWS said.

In addition, Centre County is in a flood watch until 7 p.m. Saturday and a winter weather advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Friday until 10 a.m. Saturday.

