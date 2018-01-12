A pedestrian was reportedly struck by a vehicle Friday at the intersection of East Park Avenue and Holmes Street, according to Centre County dispatch.
Local

Bicyclist reportedly struck by vehicle in State College

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

January 12, 2018 09:55 PM

A bicyclist was reportedly struck by a vehicle in State College on Friday night.

According to Centre County dispatch, at about 9:45 p.m. first responders were called to the intersection of East Park Avenue and Holmes Street for reports of a man in the roadway.

The bicyclist suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center, according to State College police Sgt. Todd Scholton, who said the crash is still being investigated.

“I know the basic complaint of pain, and it’s not super serious,” Scholton said. “The initial (dispatch) call came through that he could not move his legs, which was incorrect. His legs hurt, so he didn’t want to move them.”

A crash report issued by State College police will be available on Saturday, Scholton said.

State College police and Alpha Fire Company responded to the scene. Walk’s Towing cleared the vehicle from the scene, and the roads have been reopened.

