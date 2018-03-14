UR Pizza opened Monday at 214 Calder Way in State College.
Here’s where State College’s newest pizza place just opened

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

March 14, 2018 03:36 PM

Downtown State College’s newest pizza place opened Monday at 214 Calder Way.

UR Pizza is owned by Yallah Foods and lets patrons custom design their own pies with the option of unlimited toppings. Manager Hitham Hiyajheh said that the selections of spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, chicken and beyond can yield more than 30,000 possible combinations.

Customers have the option of eating at the restaurant or getting their order boxed for takeout. Delivery will be added soon.

The restaurant will open daily at 11 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

