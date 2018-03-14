Here’s where State College’s newest pizza place just opened

Downtown State College’s newest pizza place opened Monday at 214 Calder Way.
UR Pizza is owned by Yallah Foods and lets patrons custom design their own pies with the option of unlimited toppings. Manager Hitham Hiyajheh said that the selections of spinach, mushrooms, broccoli, peppers, chicken and beyond can yield more than 30,000 possible combinations.
Customers have the option of eating at the restaurant or getting their order boxed for takeout. Delivery will be added soon.
The restaurant will open daily at 11 a.m. and will close at 10 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday-Saturday.
