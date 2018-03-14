Why some of you might have to sit in traffic Thursday on I-80

A tractor-trailer crash has prompted PennDOT to close part of Interstate 80 eastbound.
The crash occurred at about 2 a.m. Tuesday near milemarker 151 between Snow Shoe and Milesburg. A right lane closure will start at 8 a.m. Thursday and will not end until the evening.
Issa U. Gure, 27, of Minnesota, was traveling east on the highway, tried to pass other vehicles and was negotiating snow-covered roads. Gure attempted to steer the tractor-trailer onto the outside lane when he lost control and hit the guardrail, which the vehicle traveled through until hitting an embankment, according to state police at Rockview.
An “accident recovery operation” will be conducted at the scene of the crash.
State police at Rockview did not specify injuries to Gure, who was taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center by ambulance. Snow Shoe Fire Company and medics from Snow Shoe and Bellefonte responded to the scene.
Other vehicles avoided the crash.
Drivers will be alerted to the right lane closure through message boards along Interstate 80.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
