Love the song that got Stephanie Skipper on ‘The Voice’? Here’s where you can download it

From her lips to your ears — save a step or two — Stephanie Skipper’s cover of “Piece by Piece” is now available to download on iTunes.
On the off chance you’re not watching NBC or the 14th season of its flagship singing competition “The Voice,” Skipper is a State College native who went from Nashville to the big leagues Monday night with a seat swiveling audition that earned her a spot on Team Adam Levine.
The song is Kelly’s story about her dad not being in her life. It’s my story too.
Stephanie Skipper
He wasn’t the only one impressed. Fellow judge Kelly Clarkson went the extra mile of shedding actual tears — it was her song Skipper was covering— and even doled out a hug.
In a short biographical segment that ran prior to her audition, Skipper spoke about growing up with a single mother.
