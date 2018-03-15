More Videos

Students from across the country walked out of class on March 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. to protest gun violence and demand new legislation. The students left for 17 minutes to commemorate the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting. Kamaria Roberts McClatchy
Students from across the country walked out of class on March 14, 2018, at 10 a.m. to protest gun violence and demand new legislation. The students left for 17 minutes to commemorate the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting. Kamaria Roberts McClatchy

Local

Bellefonte students risked discipline for walking out. Now they are being punished

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

March 15, 2018 11:41 AM

More than 50 Bellefonte high school students walked out Wednesday to join a national movement one month after 17 students were killed in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Students and parents were notified by the school district before the demonstration that anyone who chose to leave school buildings could be held accountable, possibly resulting in detention of suspension.

Bellefonte Superintendent Michelle Saylor handed down her verdict Thursday in a statement, but did not specify how students who walked out were disciplined.

“We also believe a valuable lesson was learned yesterday and the students who chose to walk outside, and incur consequences, received a lesson more valuable than any who may have otherwise participated,” Saylor said. “We are all held accountable to varying codes of conduct in our lives, whether it is within our families, communities, organizations, or for civic purpose.”

Saylor noted that 800 high school students chose to remain indoors to memorialize the 17 deceased victims of the Stoneman Douglas shooting. Those who stayed inside remained in their classes or assembled to text, email and call legislators to voice their concerns.

“When we thoughtfully and consciously choose to break a rule for our beliefs and face the consequences head on, we are making a statement that is stronger than any other that could possibly be voiced,” Saylor said. “This is an invaluable lesson in today’s society where so many adults shy away from taking a risk in the face of a sacrifice. I am so very proud of our students, the multiple decisions they made and were empowered to make, and the maturity and respect they displayed in the process. Everyone can learn from them.”

Students who left the school were asked to write their names before re-entering, according to Alex Hunziker, a BAHS senior who walked out.

Saylor said the school did not permit students to walk out out of the concern that they would be “soft targets” for someone who would take “extreme measures.”

Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli

