New elder-care facility will address an ‘overlooked’ area. Here’s when it will open

The College Township Council unanimously approved plans Thursday night for the new, 240-bed Centre Crest Nursing Facility. It will be located behind the former Starlite Drive-In Theatre between Benner Pike and East College Avenue.
According to Centre Care, the nonprofit that operates the nursing home, the new facility will be operational in the summer of 2020 and be better able to meet the evolving needs of the county’s residents for decades to come.
“We’re thrilled to receive the approval of the College Township Council and thank the members for their support,” Betsy Boyer, Centre Care’s Board President, said. “We look forward to working with our new neighbors and providing a new home for the county with affordable, high-quality elder and rehab care.”
The facility will offer traditional long-term care, as well as three specialty neighborhoods that are in high demand for Centre County residents — a high acuity neighborhood, for patients with complex medical conditions; a memory-care neighborhood of which there are few in the area; and a short-term rehabilitation neighborhood. The 30-acre site also has room to grow and expand services in the future.
Centre Care told council it hired local landscape architect Derek Kalp, who is known locally for designing the landscape surrounding the Nittany Lion Shrine at Penn State. In his remarks to council, he explained that one courtyard he is designing will be exclusively for patients in the memory neighborhood, which the council was glad to hear.
“The dementia needs obviously are something that are overlooked in the past and it’s really exciting that you guys are taking that on,” Carla Stilson, College Township Council Member, said.
Plans also showed a new entrance to the facility on Benner Pike, which will make it easier for residents, guests and staff to enter and exit from I-99.
The new 135,645-square-foot facility will expand current room size by 90 to 100 square feet per room and increase number of private rooms from four to 66. This design will enhance resident quality of life while providing an efficient layout for staff to provide services.
Centre Care concluded moving to a new building was the best option because the baby boomer generation is changing the way health care looks and feels. The new building will offer larger rooms, more programming, enhanced food service and greater personalized care.
Centre Care plans to fund the project through a combination of loans, organization resources and a potential capital campaign.
