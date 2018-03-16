Children collect colored eggs during the Spring Township Easter Egg Hunt in April 2017 at the Pleasant Gap Fire Company.
Here’s your guide to Easter egg hunts and events around Centre County

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

March 16, 2018 08:52 AM

Finding Easter egg hunts shouldn’t be more difficult than finding the actual eggs themselves. Here’s a roundup of Easter egg hunts happening around Centre County.

Easter Eggstravaganza

When: 10 a.m. March 17

Where: Nittany Mall, 2901 E College Ave, State College

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Who: kids grades 6-8

When: 8:30 p.m. March 21

Where: Millbrook Marsh Nature Center barn, 548 Puddintown Road, State College

Calvary Church Easter Egg Hunt

When: 8 a.m. March 24

Where: Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg

Zion Community Church Flashlight Egg Hunt

Who: fifth-graders or younger

When: 6:30 p.m. March 24

Where: Walker Township Park, 816 Nittany Valley Drive, Bellefonte

2018 Underwater Egg Hunt

When: 12:45-5 p.m. March 25

Where: State College YMCA, 677 W. Whitehall Road

2nd annual All Ages Easter Egg Hunt

When: 5:30 p.m. March 25

Where: Happy Valley Vineyard and Winery, 576 S. Foxpointe Drive, State College

Tickets: $8 adults and $5 children, must be purchased by March 21

Centre County Library and Historical Museum’s Easter Egg Hunt

When: 3:30 p.m. March 30

Where: Bellefonte Community Garden, 200 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte

Community Easter Egg Hunt

When: 9 a.m.-noon March 31

Where: Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place, State College

State College Evangelical Free Church

When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 31

Where: State College Evangelical Free Church, 1243 Blue Course Drive, State College

Bellefonte Community Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1 p.m. March 31

Where: Talleyrand Park, 222 W. High Street, Bellefonte

Centre Region Parks and Recreation 58th annual Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1 p.m. March 31

Where: Oak Hall Regional Park, 120 Linden Hall Road, Boalsburg

Fairbrook United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1 p.m. March 31

Where: Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 W. Whitehall Road, Pennsylvania Furnace

Millheim Fire Company Easter Egg Hunt

When: 1 p.m. March 31

Where: Millheim Pool

Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready

