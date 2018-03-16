Here’s your guide to Easter egg hunts and events around Centre County

Finding Easter egg hunts shouldn’t be more difficult than finding the actual eggs themselves. Here’s a roundup of Easter egg hunts happening around Centre County.
Easter Eggstravaganza
When: 10 a.m. March 17
Where: Nittany Mall, 2901 E College Ave, State College
Flashlight Egg Hunt
Who: kids grades 6-8
When: 8:30 p.m. March 21
Where: Millbrook Marsh Nature Center barn, 548 Puddintown Road, State College
Calvary Church Easter Egg Hunt
When: 8 a.m. March 24
Where: Calvary Church, 150 Harvest Fields Drive, Boalsburg
Zion Community Church Flashlight Egg Hunt
Who: fifth-graders or younger
When: 6:30 p.m. March 24
Where: Walker Township Park, 816 Nittany Valley Drive, Bellefonte
2018 Underwater Egg Hunt
When: 12:45-5 p.m. March 25
Where: State College YMCA, 677 W. Whitehall Road
2nd annual All Ages Easter Egg Hunt
When: 5:30 p.m. March 25
Where: Happy Valley Vineyard and Winery, 576 S. Foxpointe Drive, State College
Tickets: $8 adults and $5 children, must be purchased by March 21
Centre County Library and Historical Museum’s Easter Egg Hunt
When: 3:30 p.m. March 30
Where: Bellefonte Community Garden, 200 N. Allegheny St., Bellefonte
Community Easter Egg Hunt
When: 9 a.m.-noon March 31
Where: Christ Community Church, 200 Ellis Place, State College
State College Evangelical Free Church
When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 31
Where: State College Evangelical Free Church, 1243 Blue Course Drive, State College
Bellefonte Community Easter Egg Hunt
When: 1 p.m. March 31
Where: Talleyrand Park, 222 W. High Street, Bellefonte
Centre Region Parks and Recreation 58th annual Easter Egg Hunt
When: 1 p.m. March 31
Where: Oak Hall Regional Park, 120 Linden Hall Road, Boalsburg
Fairbrook United Methodist Church Easter Egg Hunt
When: 1 p.m. March 31
Where: Fairbrook United Methodist Church, 4201 W. Whitehall Road, Pennsylvania Furnace
Millheim Fire Company Easter Egg Hunt
When: 1 p.m. March 31
Where: Millheim Pool
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
