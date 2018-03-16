Seniors share their voices with Being Heard creative writing group

Being Heard came about in 2012, as part of Julia Spicher Kasdorf’s graduate creative writing seminar at Penn State, “The Writer in the Community.” Kasdorf asked her students to take their skills off campus, teaching creative writing skills in shelters, nursing homes, jails, refugee camps — wherever writing could become a tool for those with marginalized voices. The challenge hit home with Abby Minor, director at Being Heard, and she began leading a writing group at Salem Hill Haven assisted living facility in Spring Mills.
“I started to understand how creative writing, storytelling and poetry are powerful tools in movements for justice, social and individual health and equal voice,” she said.
After the semester ended, the Salem Hill Haven writing group could have simply ended — instead, the participants wanted to keep meeting. That’s how, Minor said, Being Heard was born.
“I’ve continued to facilitate poetry writing classes with older adults throughout Centre County since then,” she said. “The program has been supported by the Centre Foundation and also regularly by the Pa. Council on the Arts.”
Being Heard has expanded its reach from Salem Hill Haven to include the Bellefonte Senior Center, Penns Valley Senior Center and Centre Crest. Recently, the group at Centre Crest held a reading of the work from their fall 2017 session. Also at Centre Crest, a program called “A Poem in Our Eyes” — a collaboration in the memory loss unit between residents and local artists — was recently launched. Participants respond to local artworks, and poetry is created from those responses. The collaboration concludes with a celebration May 18 at the Bellefonte Art Museum.
“Over the years, nearly 100 people have participated in Being Heard,” Minor said. “I’ve also been honored to meet participants’ family members and friends, and to share this work with the wider community. ... We’ve held readings and celebrations at Salem Hill Haven, the Bellefonte Senior Center and Centre Crest. We’ve also shared our work for the past few years at the Bellefonte Art Museum as part of the Out Loud reading series. So, over the years, many folks have been able to enjoy the process and also the fruits of Being Heard.”
The feedback from both participants and the community has been overwhelmingly positive, Minor said.
“Some folks value the social interaction, or the intellectual and creative work we do,” she said. “Many people have shared that they’ve felt enlivened, energized or inspired by their participation — some have continued to write long after the program ends. Often family members enjoy having booklets of poems to which their loved ones have contributed.”
In her own life, Minor counts herself lucky to have met and worked with so many incredible writers, teachers and community members. She also notes Being Heard has given her the chance to see how creative writing can bridge differences and open space for dialogue and new ideas.
As Being Heard has expanded its influence over its six years of existence, it’s caught the eye of other activists in the community — spurring the creation of the new nonprofit, Ridgelines.
“Essentially Ridgelines strengthens and expands Being Heard — where Being Heard is an informal program that has worked to honor the voices and imaginations of Centre County’s older adults through creative writing, Ridgelines is now an official nonprofit organization that will teach, celebrate and promote all kinds of language arts in all kinds of settings,” Minor said. “We’ll teach and celebrate not only creative writing but storytelling, song writing and more, with a special focus on language arts that make space for social change. We’ll work with people who are incarcerated, veterans, people with refugee status, residents of youth shelters and others whose voices may be at the margins. Our mission is to honor diverse stories and lift up under-heard voices in the ridges and valleys of central Pennsylvania.”
“We need more voices, more listeners, more truth-telling, more beauty,” she said. “I’m looking forward to growing Ridgelines and getting to hear the stories and poems and podcasts and books and zines and songs and plays that come from it.”
As Ridgelines gets started, interested volunteers can reach out by emailing RidgelinesLanguageArts@gmail.com.
