After almost a year, Central Pa. Convention and Visitors Bureau has new executive director

After almost a year of searching, the Central Pennsylvania Convention and Visitors Bureau has found its new executive director.
Jeffrey Vasser will assume the position on Monday, according to a press release. He’ll succeed Betsey Howell, who retired last year after more than three decades at the helm of the CPCVB. Lori Miller has since acted as the interim executive director.
Vasser, who has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, was most recently the CEO of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association in Miami, Florida, and later worked as the regional vice president for BR Guest Hospitality in Atlantic City, New Jersey, according to the release.
He also simultaneously served as the president and CEO of Atlantic City Convention and Visitors Authority and executive director for the Greater Atlantic City Sports Foundation, from 2002-13.
“We are thrilled to have found Jeffrey to lead the continued growth in tourism within our county; he is a true reflection of a hospitality expert,” CPCVB Board of Directors President Bob Ricketts said in a statement.
Vasser received his undergraduate degree in hotel administration from Cornell University and a Master’s from Columbia University.
The CPCVB aims to encourage and promote tourism in Centre County. The application deadline for the bureau’s tourism grants is 4 p.m. April 17. Though the deadline is a couple weeks later this year, Miller said that won’t affect when the grants are awarded, which will be no later than May 31. The grants provide financial assistance to 501(c)(3) nonprofits and organizations in the county for various tourism projects. Since the grant program started 16 years ago, the bureau has awarded more than $3.7 million.
Events that typically are supported by the grants for marketing and promotional efforts include 4th Fest, the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, Philipsburg Heritage Days and many more.
