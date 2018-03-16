How are 1 in 10 people living in the same county as Penn State ‘functionally illiterate’?

In Centre County — home to a world-class university, Penn State — about 11 percent of people have low literacy levels, or are “functionally illiterate,” according to the Mid-State Literacy Council.
There are a variety of reasons for that statistic, which factors out to be about 17,660 people in a county with a population of about 160,580. Both children and adults face obstacles because of low literacy levels.
Part of the explanation is rural illiteracy, said Amy Wilson, executive director of the literacy council.
“As soon as you step outside of this somewhat urban area … then there is more illiteracy and it’s much higher.” she said. “And some of it’s intergenerational. If ... parents are illiterate, then their children start school at quite a disadvantage. They haven’t been read to. They don’t know vocabulary. No one’s ever read a storybook to them at home. They just don’t know words.”
In the United States, that intergenerational literacy challenge is “entrenched,” said Carol Clymer, co-director of Penn State’s Institute for the Study of Adult Literacy and Goodling Institute for Research in Family Literacy.
Children who had childhood illnesses, families that moved around a lot or traumatic experiences can often get behind and not be able to catch up, Wilson said. Lack of adequate health care, malnourishment, birth defects and poverty can also be causes of low literacy.
Unfortunately, those children are usually pushed through the system and become young adults without literacy above a second- or third-grade level, said Karen Loerch, Mid-State’s literacy coordinator.
A driver’s license test and most apartment leases require a 10th-grade reading level, Wilson said. In addition, applying for or doing many jobs also demands computer literacy.
A lot of everyday things most people take for granted can present challenges for people with low literacy levels, like being on social media, reading a recipe or being able to follow instructions from a doctor.
Luckily, there are resources in Centre County, like the Mid-State Literacy Council and Penn State programs, that help people improve their skills, whether it be in reading, math or digital literacy.
Low literacy rates not only impact individuals, but the community as well.
Literacy affects educational attainment, which in turn affects employers who need employees with certain skills, Clymer said. People with lower literacy rates can’t get higher paying jobs.
“It affects our economy by keeping people in poverty,” she said.
Along with poverty comes higher rates of incarceration and homelessness, Clymer said. People with low literacy rates also have a harder time navigating the health system and have lower rates of good health, which affects the vibrancy of the community.
Civic engagement is another area that can be affected, said Mike Vail, who directs the Career Pathways direct service adult education programs in Centre and Lycoming counties for the Institute for the Study of Adult Literacy. If their reading skills aren’t commensurate with the material being covered in the media, they may not be as interested or inclined to be involved.
And those who have low literacy levels, make up for it in other areas, he said, with excellent listening skills, memory recall, coping or survival skills.
