A teen retailer has filed for bankruptcy. What does it mean for the Nittany Mall store?

Claire’s Stores, Inc. announced Monday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Retail locations like the one in Nittany Mall focus on jewelry and hair accessories as well as ear-piercing.
According to Monday’s press release, the company plans to pursue a financial restructuring to a eliminate a “substantial portion of debt” from its balance sheet.
“We will complete this process as a healthier, more profitable company, which will position us to be an even stronger business partner for our suppliers, concessions partners and franchisees.” Ron Marshall, Claire’s chief executive officer, said in the press release.
Claire’s does not plan to close stores during the restructuring process. The company, which has been piercing ears since 1978, sells its products in more than 7,500 locations around the world.
Last week, Toys R Us announced it would close all 800 of its U.S. stores, after filing for bankruptcy last year.
