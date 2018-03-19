Want to meet Miranda Lambert when she comes to State College? Buy a can of cat food

Miranda Lambert is a friend to the animals.
In conjunction with her performance at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Lambert will be hosting a meet and greet for a randomly selected fan who donates an item like Fancy Feast kitten food, Nylabones, bleach or high efficiency laundry detergent to Centre County PAWS.
The supply drive is a part of the singer-songwriter’s “Fill the Little Red Wagon” initiative, which supports donations to local no-kill pet shelters.
“I thank my fans, the volunteers, the communities and the shelters for their tireless efforts and for how much they care about what I love, which is the mutts,” Lambert said in a press release.
Information pertaining to a destination and drop-off times for donations will be updated the day of the show.
