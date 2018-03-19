Miranda Lambert will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday and is asking fans to help Centre County PAWS by donating cat and dog supplies.
Want to meet Miranda Lambert when she comes to State College? Buy a can of cat food

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

March 19, 2018 02:59 PM

Miranda Lambert is a friend to the animals.

In conjunction with her performance at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday, Lambert will be hosting a meet and greet for a randomly selected fan who donates an item like Fancy Feast kitten food, Nylabones, bleach or high efficiency laundry detergent to Centre County PAWS.

The supply drive is a part of the singer-songwriter’s “Fill the Little Red Wagon” initiative, which supports donations to local no-kill pet shelters.

“I thank my fans, the volunteers, the communities and the shelters for their tireless efforts and for how much they care about what I love, which is the mutts,” Lambert said in a press release.

Information pertaining to a destination and drop-off times for donations will be updated the day of the show.

