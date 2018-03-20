What vehicles will be banned from driving on highways during the snow storm?

Anyone who travels during an approaching winter storm should slow down — some won’t be allowed to drive at all.
PennDOT issued a travel ban for certain vehicles on highways across Pennsylvania, including Interstate 99.
PennDOT will impose the ban “on tractors hauling double trailers, tractors hauling empty trailers, trailers pulled by passenger vehicles, pick-up trucks, motorcycles, recreational vehicles and RVs.” The ban will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Restrictions for certain vehicles, “will remain in place as long as conditions warrant,” according to a release.
The National Weather Service has forecast 4 to 5 inches for State College. The Weather Channel and AccuWeather said the State College area could get up to 6 inches of snow.
Meteorologists anticipated warmer weather on Tuesday in State College, which would have held off the snow. Temperatures instead will be low enough through Tuesday and into Wednesday to have sustained snow accumulation.
The heaviest snow will begin at about 2 p.m. Tuesday and continue through noon Wednesday.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928, @Shawn_Annarelli
