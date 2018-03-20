Nature can be a source of healing

Losses come in all shapes and sizes, as does the healing that follows from them. One result of a loss is often a future you hadn’t expected. A few years ago, I was grieving the loss of an opportunity and a future I was anticipating. As often happens when I am in need of healing, I felt the woods calling so I went for a hike.
About 30 minutes into my hike, a caterpillar climbing a tree caught my attention. I stood for a while gazing at its slow and steady pace. Then I noticed a big knot blocking the caterpillar’s path and wondered what would happen next. This soon-to-be-butterfly simply stopped, turned to the right, crawled around the knot and continued upward. As I walked on, I realized that I too had reached a “knot” in my life and could choose to stop, grieve as I needed and then turn a different direction — other paths were still available for me to move forward. With cellphone technology at my fingertips, I turned around to take a picture of the caterpillar, and it was nowhere to be found. Although disappointed I didn’t get a photographic reminder of my furry muse, I had already received the encouragement and healing within.
On that hike, I found something in nature that mirrored my life and it helped me heal.
Nature has long been a source of healing, from its raw materials to its soothing images and sounds to its infinite lessons.
When a drunk driver killed Paula D’Arcy’s husband and 2-year-old daughter, her grief journey drew her to the ocean. In the Koch Funeral Home sponsored documentary, “Voices of Grief: Honoring the Sacred Journey,” Paula, a writer, retreat leader and speaker, describes where she found healing. “...it began with nature, I went right back to the thing that was the oldest comfort for me, which was the ocean. And I would lie down so I was close enough to the water so that when the tide came in it would wash over me. “
Jackie Hook, MA, is a spiritual director and celebrant. She coordinates the Helping Grieving Hearts Heal program through Koch Funeral Home in State College. For more information, please call -237-2712 or visit www.kochfuneralhome.com.
