After 20 years in business, this Centre County tavern is preparing to close

If you’re going to ask for a refill, do it now.
Brenda’s Tavern will close its doors after 20 years in Boggs Township on March 31. Owner Brenda Peters will retain ownership of the building at 2051 Runville Road but is selling the tavern’s liquor license to Sheetz.
Peters will be 62 years old at the end of the month and she said that keeping up with the day-to-day demands of the business on top of family obligations was becoming difficult. She’ll miss her employees and customers most.
“I love my people here. They’re great,” Peters said.
She’s made the property her own over the past two decades, renovating the kitchen and bathrooms, swapping a coal furnace for one that runs on oil and having air conditioning installed.
Peters might be best remembered for her additions to the menu.
“Everybody brags about the cheeseburgers,” she said.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
