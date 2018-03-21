Is ax throwing the next big thing? These State College business owners hope so

There’s officially one more thing that you can do with an ax in State College — and if the owners of Throw and IQ Escape have their way, you’ll be doing it at 278 W. Hamilton Ave as soon as Saturday.
The concept is so simple it’s right there in the name. For $20 an hour, patrons can lob axes at wooden bull’s-eyes that have been mounted to the wall. Think of it like darts for lumberjacks.
“Ax throwing is basically a lumberjack game. It came from Anglo-Saxon times,” co-owner Dennis Michael said.
Whether you’re competing against friends or just blowing off some steam, it’s all good so long as you stay behind the red line on the floor until everyone has thrown all of their axes.
Michael and co-owners Eric Lloyd, Melissa Redman and Jason Peyton took their cue from Canada, where ax throwing has enjoyed a longer shelf life as an established recreational activity.
“It’s more enjoyable than it sounds and it sounds pretty enjoyable to me,” Lloyd said.
They rolled the concept out earlier this month at the IQ Escape in Pittsburgh and said that the response so far has been enthusiastic, especially among college students. Some people have even shown up with their own axes in hand.
The staff expects to spend some time helping newcomers to the sport master the basic technique and there are cameras in the room to make sure that all involved are following safety instructions.
Patrons are allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages.
“If someone is visibly intoxicated, that’s it, you’re out,” Lloyd said.
Projectors will be able to impose any image that people want on top of the targets and in a few weeks, Throw will begin to incorporate more elaborate games like trivia or poker into the mix.
