Penn State language specialist finds success on “Jeopardy!” How much did she win?

Rebecca Zoshak, a language specialist at Penn State, will make her triumphant return to “Jeopardy!,” Thursday after winning $14,407 during Wednesday’s episode.
Zoshak’s first appearance on the show was back in January, when she was tripped up by the wording of a final Jeopardy question.
“Some of you people will recognize Rebecca. She was on our program some time ago and we could have been a little more precise in our wording of a final Jeopardy and it did not work out to your advantage. So we decided to bring you back today and we’re delighted to have you here with us,” host Alex Trebek said during Wednesday’s broadcast.
Thursday’s episode will pit Zoshak —now the returning champion — against an innovation strategist from Sunnyside, New York, and a journalism professor from Lafayette, Colorado.
Never miss a local story.
Frank Ready: 814-231-4620, @fjready
Comments