Centre County will have to wait longer to throw axes indoors

By Frank Ready

fready@centredaily.com

March 23, 2018 04:24 PM

Centre County residents will be waiting longer than expected to start tossing axes at Throw.

The newest attraction at IQ Escape was originally scheduled to open on Saturday at 278 W. Hamilton Ave., but a violation notice from the Centre Region Code Administration has delayed those plans.

"They did construction without having proper permits in place," Walter Schneider, agency director at the CRCA, said.

According to the notice, the owners must submit two sets of plans from a registered Pennsylvania design professional along with a building application and zoning approval for review.

Schneider said that an opening date for Throw will depend on how quickly owners can address those requirements.

