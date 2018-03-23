Injured pedestrian flown to hospital after crash

A female pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in a crash near State College was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona.
The crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Friday in front of Hog Father's BBQ, according to Patton Township police Officer Matt Shupenko. The pedestrian's belongings were left on the road where the crash occurred.
An emergency landing zone operation was established at the WalMart parking lot in Patton Township. The northbound lanes on North Atherton Street from Vairo Boulevard to WalMart's access road are closed. The road will be shut down until the scene can be investigated and cleared.
First responders on the scene include members of Alpha Fire Company and Patton Township police.
