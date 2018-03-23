Injured pedestrian flown to hospital after crash

SHARE COPY LINK A female pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in a crash near State College was flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona. The crash occurred at about 7:55 p.m. Friday in front of Hog Father's BBQ, according to Patton Township police Officer Matt Shupanko. Abby Drey

