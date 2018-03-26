Have questions for Nestle Waters officials? Here's how you can talk to them

Community members who have questions or concerns about Nestle Waters' proposed bottling factory won't have to travel far to speak with company officials.
In an effort to engage with residents, Nestle Waters has established an office at 2022 Axemann Road in Bellefonte, according to Nestle spokeswoman Kerrin Garripoli.
Nestle Waters plans to build a $50 million, roughly 250,000-square-foot bottling facility for its Deer Park brand bottled water in either Spring or Benner townships.
The proposed facility would receive water from the Spring Township Water Authority, with Nestle Waters purchasing 150 million gallons of water per year at about $4.50 per 1,000 gallons of water, according to Nestle Waters Natural Resources Manager Eric Andreus.
A company representative will be in the office from noon-3 p.m. on the first Monday of each month. Additionally, the office will have a rotating schedule. The hours will be updated regularly on Nestle Waters' website: https://www.nestle-watersna.com/en/communities/your-community/pennsylvania.
Local residents can also schedule appointments by sending an email to NWNA.Pennsylvania@outlook.com.
Upcoming office hours include:
- 2-4 p.m., March 28
- 9 a.m.-noon, March 29
- noon-3 p.m., April 2
- 9 a.m.-noon, April 3
Some residents are planning on attending the water authority's monthly meeting on Wednesday to speak out against the proposed agreement with Nestle Waters. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Spring Township building, 1309 Blanchard St., Bellefonte.
