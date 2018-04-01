Are media outlets reporting 'fake stories?' WJAC anchors said exactly that

Accusations of fake news often originate within the White House and are directed at national media outlets.
The allegations have made a local stop in central Pennsylvania, where WJAC channel 6 anchors Jessica Guay and Jen Johnson read from a script during a 90-second promo that was used by other TV anchors within the company's chain. Sinclair owns the local media outlet.
"The sharing of biased and false news has become all too common on social media," says the script, which was recently recited in on-air promos by Guay and Johnson. "More alarming, some media outlets are publishing these same fake stories without checking facts first. Unfortunately, some members of the media are using their platforms to push their own personal bias and agenda to control exactly what people think. This is extremely dangerous to our democracy."
The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Sinclair-owned Pennsylvania TV stations have recently aired anchors reading the script. The script attempts to position WJAC as the most trustworthy, credible news source in the Altoona, Johnstown and State College market, but also concedes that mistakes are made and encourages viewers to voice their concerns with the media outlet.
Never miss a local story.
Sinclair-owned local TV stations across the country began to read the mandated script in early March, according to CNN, which obtained internal documents about the promo. The script was framed by the internal documents as a message to viewers about "journalistic responsibility."
CNN reported that Sinclair employees who leaked the documents called the script inappropriate and manipulative. CNN did not identify any anchors or staffers that it interviewed.
WJAC, Guay and Johnson have not responded to requests for comment.
Comments