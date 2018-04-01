How much snow will we get on Monday? This isn't a joke

It's April Fool's Day, but let's put all kidding aside.
Snow will blanket State College and surrounding communities on Monday, according to forecasts by AccuWeather and the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service forecast anticipates 3 to 5 inches of snowfall in State College, and AccuWeather has called for up to 3 inches of snow. The winter storm in April has convinced The Weather Channel of snow in its hourly forecast for the State College area, but meteorologists for the outlet have not projected a total amount.
The snow storm originated in Nebraska, has hit the midwest and should reach State College early Monday morning. The heaviest snowfall will likely occur from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. and could exceed more than 1 inch of snowfall per hour.
Those traveling might have to alter their plans.
"Flights in and out of Indianapolis; Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Allentown and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, could face delays and cancellations Sunday evening through Monday morning," AccuWeather Meteorologist Faith Eherts said on the outlet's website.
The snowfall will likely cause slippery road conditions, reduced visibility and long travel delays, according to the National Weather Service.
