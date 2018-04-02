Up to 1,500 are without power. West Penn hasn't determined the cause yet

Up to 1,500 customers in Benner Township and surrounding communities are without power, according to West Penn Power.
The company believes the power outage is related to heavy, wet snow that blanketed the region, but a cause and origin has not been determined since the power loss began, according to its site.
A crew has been dispatched to the township to investigate the cause of the power outage, according to West Penn Power spokesman Todd Meyers. An estimated time of power restoration has not been determined.
Snow covered power lines and fallen trees have caused several power outages, though most have been limited to a few dozen customers in other areas in Centre County.
AccuWeather and the National Weather Service predicted the untimely snowfall on Sunday.
The National Weather Service forecast anticipated 3 to 5 inches of snowfall in State College, and AccuWeather has called for up to 3 inches of snow in the area.
