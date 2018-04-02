Local

Police launch investigation into woman's death

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

April 02, 2018 04:53 PM

State police at Rockview have launched an investigation into the death of a Benner Township woman.



Nickel Lynn Bierly, 54, was found dead on her property at about 5 p.m. Sunday, according to state police. She was been seen alive at 10 p.m. Tuesday. Police did not detail Bierly's cause of death and the approximate time of her death.



Anyone who had contact with Bierly since March 27 should contact state police at 355-7545.



Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers could not be reached immediately for comment. State troopers declined further comment on the investigation.
Shawn Annarelli: 814-235-3928,@Shawn_Annarelli

