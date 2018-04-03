Justin Timberlake performs at Madison Square Garden during the "Man of the Woods Tour" on March 22 in New York. Timberake will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center on Oct. 15
Who is coming to perform at Penn State? Justin Timberlake

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

April 03, 2018 09:09 AM

It has been announced that Justin Timberlake will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning by State College radio station B94.

The Man of the Woods Tour concert will take place Oct. 15. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday for American Express card members through 5 p.m. Sunday before the general public sale begins at 10 a.m. April 9.

Ticket prices will range from $52 to $228, and there is an eight ticket limit per purchase.

This story will be updated.

