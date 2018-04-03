Who is coming to perform at Penn State? Justin Timberlake

It has been announced that Justin Timberlake will perform at the Bryce Jordan Center at Penn State.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning by State College radio station B94.
The Man of the Woods Tour concert will take place Oct. 15. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday for American Express card members through 5 p.m. Sunday before the general public sale begins at 10 a.m. April 9.
Ticket prices will range from $52 to $228, and there is an eight ticket limit per purchase.
