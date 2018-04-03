Train derails, rail cars fall into creek

A train derailment in Huntingdon County caused several rail cars to fall into Stone Creek near the Juniata River, according to multiple reports.
The derailment occurred at about 8 a.m. near East Penn Street in Huntingdon Borough, according to Huntingdon County Emergency Services. There were no injuries stemming from the cargo train's derailment, according to WTAJ.
Norfolk Southern officials told WJAC that there were peas, dried potatoes, pulpboard and plastic product in the rail cars, and the The Department of Environmental Protection said none of the items were considered hazardous materials. The plastic materials floating on the surface of the river have been contained and will be removed.
WJAC reported that it will take several days for crews to clean the scene, and Norfolk Southern has not determined what caused the train to derail.
Comments