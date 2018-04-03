United Way to distribute $59K in federal funds to local food and shelter programs

Local organizations with emergency food and shelter programs have the opportunity to apply for federal funding.
Centre County United Way is set to receive a $58,983 grant from the Department of Homeland Security/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, according to the organization's press release.
It'll be responsible for making sure those funds are distributed to agencies and nonprofits to help expand food and shelter programs in the area.
Executive Director Tammy Gentzel said the annual grant, which is based on county unemployment rates, helps fill in the gaps where there isn't other funding available.
"This county and the communities in it are incredibly giving and philanthropic and supportive of their neighbors, but even so, there are pockets of places where people, even though they have other support, don't have enough to get through the winter times," Gentzel said.
Agencies that apply must meet several "stringent requirements," Gentzel said.
They must be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the ability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and — if they are a private voluntary organization — have a voluntary board of directors, according to the release.
Those that meet the requirements should contact Gentzel at 238-8282 for more information. The deadline to apply is April 20.
