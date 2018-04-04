How windy did it get and how did it impact the county?

If you've been waiting to break out a kite all winter, now is your chance. But hold on tight.
Centre County experienced strong winds Wednesday that caused minor damages and sporadic power outages.
Some trees toppled and fell against the winds, which occasionally topped 50 mph and caused damage to a house off Bathgate Road in State College. The wind was steadily about 20 to 25 mph and was accompanied by on and off rain showers.
There were minor power outages, though none that exceeded more than a few hundred customers.
Centre County emergency personnel responded to a number of reports of related damage including downed trees and power lines that blocked roads. Damages were reported across the county with incidents in areas like Rebersburg, Centre Hall, Pleasant Gap, Port Matilda and State College.
AccuWeather posted high wind warnings until 8 p.m. , with the 20 to 30 mph breeze gusting as high as 60 mph.
