Crews responding to multiple houses on fire

Several fire companies have been dispatched to Shaw Avenue in Lewistown for multiple houses on fire.
City Hook and Ladder Fire Company has taken command of the seen and asked that people avoid the area
There are several houses, which are in close proximity to each other, on fire at the 100 block Shaw Ave. The blaze began at about 1:10 p.m. and has been upgraded to a second alarm fire.
Former firefighter David Wills, who lives across the street from the houses that are on fire, said he could smell smoke and then heard firetrucks approaching.
"I paid it no mind at first, but the sirens got louder and I looked out the window," WIlls said. "The first house was fully involved, and by the time the third truck got here the fire got to the house to the left of the first one and took it over, too. It was really bad luck with the wind, and these are wooden structures. With old houses it doesn't take much, so there's nothing you can do."
The fire "jumped" about 2 to 3 feet to the second house, which quickly became fully involved, Wills said.
There have been no injuries reported, according to the Lewistown Sentinel, though several families will be displaced.
Firefighters could not be reached for comment, though City Hook and Ladder made a post on their Facebook page.
"Please try to avoid Shaw Ave and surrounding areas due to multiple houses on fire at this time," the post said. "Stay safe brothers and sisters."
