When should you expect more snow? Another storm is on its way

Forget what the calendar says - winter weather is here to stay for at least a few more days.
Several days of snow flurries will foreshadow the next winter storm in central Pennsylvania, which will hit the region on Monday.
The Weather Channel has predicted 1 to 3 inches of snow in State College on Monday with the heaviest snowfall in the morning. The National Weather Service has also called for snow, though an amount has not been projected. An AccuWeather forecast anticipates a mixture of snow and rain in and around State College with temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
The State College area could also get about an inch of snow on Friday, according to the National Weather Service forecast, though AccuWeather and The Weather Channel have called for lighter snow showers.
The heaviest Friday snow will hit the northeast, mostly north of State College.
