Coroner comments on teen's drowning death

A 17-year-old boy's drowning death occurred when he was intoxicated, according to a report by the Altoona Mirror.
David Rydbom, of Irvona, drowned in Clearfield Creek. He had been camping with a friend Friday when he went missing on his family's property and was found by his uncle Saturday in the creek a mile from the campsite.
"It is the saddest case," the coroner told the newspaper. "One stupid error."
Rydbom's post-mortem blood alcohol level was 0.17 percent, according to what Blair County Coroner Patty Ross told the Altoona Mirror.
"Young people were drinking," Ross told the newspaper. "He said he was going to lay down."
Authorities have not determined what day the drowning occurred, and an autopsy will take place Monday. State police at Clearfield said in a statement Saturday that the boy's drowning was ruled accidental.
