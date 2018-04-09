College Township crash causes traffic congestion

A vehicle crash occurred Monday in College Township.
Alpha Fire Company and State College police were dispatched to the scene at about 11:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Shiloh Road.
Centre Region Fire Director said there were no injuries or entrapment. Two vehicles were involved: a Dodge Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. Both were towed from the scene by Stewart's Towing.
A State College police officer at the scene said it was a "relatively minor crash" before leaving the scene.
The intersection of Shiloh Road and Benner Pike was congested due to the crash until 12:05 p.m.
This story will be updated.
