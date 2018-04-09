Alpha Fire Company and State College police responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday on Shiloh Road.
Alpha Fire Company and State College police responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday on Shiloh Road. Shawn Annarelli sannarelli@centredaily.com
Alpha Fire Company and State College police responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday on Shiloh Road. Shawn Annarelli sannarelli@centredaily.com

Local

College Township crash causes traffic congestion

By Shawn Annarelli

sannarelli@centredaily.com

April 09, 2018 11:50 AM

A vehicle crash occurred Monday in College Township.

Alpha Fire Company and State College police were dispatched to the scene at about 11:15 a.m. in the 200 block of Shiloh Road.

Centre Region Fire Director said there were no injuries or entrapment. Two vehicles were involved: a Dodge Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo. Both were towed from the scene by Stewart's Towing.

A State College police officer at the scene said it was a "relatively minor crash" before leaving the scene.

The intersection of Shiloh Road and Benner Pike was congested due to the crash until 12:05 p.m.

This story will be updated.

  Comments  