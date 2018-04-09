Why is a building being demolished?

A street in Philipsburg will be shut down for an undetermined period of time for the demolition of a building.
The structure's facade collapsed Wednesday when water damage, loose brooks and rusted steel proved to be too much for it to continue to stand in one piece. Hope Fire Company said in a Facebook post the building would be demolished.
East Laurel Street between North Second and North Front streets will be closed during the demolition.
"Part of facade collapsed, probably because of water damage on the structure," Philipsburg manager Joel Watson said. "It was repaired, but I think water damage is probably the cause behind it."
The building is a steel structure, according to Watson, and the beam behind the facade had rusted, and the bricks became loose. One of the building's floors might have shifted, too, causing the bricks to loosen.
The building has been vacant for several years, and no one was injured by the facade collapse.
"It happened at about 8:30 this morning, and no one was right under it luckily," Watson said. "A demolition contractor was in there 45 minutes after it happened. Anything else that was loose got knocked down."
The road was closed for several hours and reopened at about 1:30 p.m. The sidewalk and several parking spaces are blocked off.
