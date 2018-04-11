3 families lost everything in a fire. Here's how you can help

A four-alarm fire ripped through three homes on Shaw Avenue in Lewistown on Thursday, displacing nine people.
Shortly after the fire, people in the Mifflin County community began looking for ways to help the affected families.
"People were complaining because there were so many different posts, people asking what they could do to help, but nobody really knew anything," said Cassi Jones, of Mifflintown. "So I thought I should create a page."
Within five minutes of creating the "Shaw Ave. Fire Victims" Facebook page, Jones said her phone was "blowing up" with messages and comments.
"I was at a friend's house playing cards and I kept getting yelled at because I kept having to check my phone," she said with a laugh.
Jones said that response doesn't surprise her, as she said a similar thing happened with another fire in the area — people wanted to help and donate supplies, but weren't sure where to send their donations.
So this time, Jones decided to take care of all the details. She reached out to the families to see what they needed, and set up three supply drop off sites. Contributors to the page also help, posting updates and asking questions.
"I just want to take as much stress off the families as possible," Jones said. "I have my 7-month-old with me and we're having a blast driving around, trying to help people out."
Jones said she has two drop off sites already, one at 802 Main St., McAlisterville, and 542 Auker Road, Mifflintown, and she's establishing another one at the Lewistown Giant at 200 S. Dorcas St., where she'll be from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday.
The items most needed are food, clothing and furniture. Specific clothing items and sizes can be found on the Facebook page.
One of the fire victims, a 2-year-old boy, lost all of his toys. Toys, baby gates, a crib and size 5 diapers are also among the items Jones is looking to collect for him. Another victim, a 14-year-old girl who enjoys coloring and painting, lost all of her art supplies.
Larger pieces of furniture and household items are also being accepted, as a Mifflin County couple donated their empty building space for Jones to use as storage until the families have a place to put those items.
For those who can't make it to the drop off locations, financial donations for two of the families can be made through their GoFundMe pages: https://www.gofundme.com/b3t9x-family-relief-fund and https://www.gofundme.com/mwt7u-house-fire.
To keep up-to-date with where Jones will be with her pickup truck to collect items and with what new needs might arise for the families, visit https://www.facebook.com/Shaw-Ave-Fire-Victims-1349702145176045.
Clothing items and sizes needed
Women's size 4X and size 2X tops
Women's size 20 jeans size 2X pants.
Men's 38x32 pants 1X shirts
Boys size 24 months-2T
Size 5 shoes
Size 5 diapers
Teen girl shirts medium/large
Pants/shorts size 12
Shoes 8
Mom size sz XL shirt
Pants size 14
Shoe size 10
