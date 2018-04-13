Will we get enough rain to cause flooding? Be prepared just in case

Winter weather has taken a backseat, but the warmth of spring might not be much better.
Heavy rain over the weekend and into Monday might cause havoc in some areas prone to flooding.
The Weather Channel has forecast about 3 inches of rain in State College, and AccuWeather and the National Weather Service have predicted more than two inches of rain. Flooding would be dependent on how quickly the rain hit State College and surrounding communities. The weather forecast at each outlet has predicted the heaviest rainfall will occur Sunday night in central Pennsylvania.
The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for communities west of DuBois and Johnstown and a hazardous weather statement for State College and surrounding cities for Monday's and Tuesday's storms.
"An intense storm system" will move east and hit western Pennsylvania on Saturday, according to an NWS statement.
"The period of rain the heaviest rainfall will be late Sunday through Monday morning," the statement said. "Anticipated rainfall for this storm system will range from 1.5 to nearly 3 inches. These rainfall projections could result in river flooding at a number of locations across the tri-state region."
