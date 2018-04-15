A restaurant will open soon. Will you try their food?

A comeback that has been years in the making finally has a date.
Troy Guenot has wanted to return to the Bellefonte area for about two years. His restaurant, Troy's Philly Style Hoagies, made its mark off Benner Pike more than a decade ago before he sold the business to spend more time with family.
He reopened the restaurant in 2016 off West Aaron Drive in State College, but always wanted to get back to where it all started. The eatery, which features food like cheese steaks, burgers and pulled pork sandwiches on its menu, will open April 21 at its original location - 752 Benner Pike.
Guenot has prepared the renewed location for several months and made the opening date announcement on Facebook.
“The response has been real positive,” he told the Centre Daily Times. “We have people from Bellefonte that frequent this place. It’s gonna be a lot closer for them, and we do a lot of catering in the Bellefonte area now.”
The second restaurant will be about 1,100 square feet with seating for 25 to 30 people inside and picnic tables outside. Pizza will also be added to the menu for the Benner Pike location.
The Guenot family might open a third location, but Guenot said their focus during 2018 will be on operating the two existing locations.
“I always enjoyed the business, and I thought we had a good product and felt it was unique to the area,” Guenot said. “It’s Philadelphia rolls, Boar’s Head meat and everything is made fresh. When I set out to do it again I checked (the Benner Pike) area out right away. It was the first place I went to, but I ran into a friend of mine and he told me about (the West Aaron Drive) location. We ended up here, and it was a good move.”
This story will be updated.
Comments