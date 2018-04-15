35 people are sick from an E. Coli outbreak. You should find out where your lettuce was grown

A multistate E. Coli outbreak has sickened 35 people, causing 22 to be hospitalized and three to go into kidney failure, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The outbreak has been caused by romaine lettuce grown in Arizona and sold in at least 11 states, including Pennsylvania where the most cases — nine — have been confirmed.
The CDC has not been able to identify a common grower, supplier, distributor or brand of romaine lettuce.
"Consumers anywhere in the United States who have store-bought chopped romaine lettuce at home, including salads and salad mixes containing chopped romaine lettuce, should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick," the CDC said in a statement. "If you do not know if the lettuce is romaine, do not eat it and throw it away."
Those who want to purchase romaine salad at grocery stores should first confirm that it was not grown in Yuma, Arizona, according to the CDC.
"If you cannot confirm the source of the romaine lettuce, do not buy it or eat it," the CDC said.
