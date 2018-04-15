How can you honor veterans decades after their service? This is one way you can do it

SHARE COPY LINK US Navy veteran Ralph Savarese reflects on his time serving as an armed guard from 1942-1946 and the various tasks he handled. His daughter, Rita Young, presented him with his quilt today on his 94th birthday at Wynwood House in Boalsburg. Phoebe Sheehan

US Navy veteran Ralph Savarese reflects on his time serving as an armed guard from 1942-1946 and the various tasks he handled. His daughter, Rita Young, presented him with his quilt today on his 94th birthday at Wynwood House in Boalsburg. Phoebe Sheehan