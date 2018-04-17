The community's reaction to Nestle Waters' decision varies. Here's why

Opponents of the proposed Nestle Waters bottling facility in Spring or Benner townships have reason to celebrate, but the "fight" isn't over.

The company announced Monday that it will no longer pursue sourcing water from the Spring Township Water Authority.

However, northern Centre County is still a leading candidate for a third Pennsylvania bottling factory location, Nestle Waters spokeswoman Kerrin Gerripoli said.

"If Nestle should attempt to take water from our aquifer elsewhere in Centre County, we will be there to fight back," the Nittany Valley Environmental Coalition and the Sierra Club Moshannon Group said in a joint press release.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Over the past few months, many community members have rallied at public forums and township board of supervisors and water authority meetings to make sure their concerns were heard.

Courtney Morris, a Pleasant Gap resident, said it's a "partial victory." Though she's relieved Nestle Waters will not be building a bottling plant in her community, she said what happens in one area of the county has implications in others. There's probably a much bigger battle ahead, she said.

"I think we would be foolish to call it a win," said Lynne Heritage, of Axemann.

She and others who are against Nestle Waters sourcing water in Centre County will continue to "follow Nestle around the county" and help other citizens learn the process and know what questions to ask local government leaders.

The NVEC is also planning to start a petition to the Centre County Commissioners asking them to "stand with us in opposing water bottling companies coming into our area," Secretary Terry Melton said.

"We sort of reset the bar at zero right now because we feel like we've bought a little time, but we're certainly not out of the woods on this by any means," Melton said.

Many factors — including the quality and taste of the water, transportation logistics and site sustainability and hydrogeology studies — influenced Nestle Waters' decision, Natural Resources Manager Eric Andreus said. The community's response to the proposed facility did not affect the decision, he said.

“The overwhelming community opposition to Nestlé’s Spring Creek scheme sent the company a clear message: Our water is not yours for the taking," Sam Bernhardt, Pennsylvania director at Food & Water Watch, said in a statement.

Spring Township Water Authority Chairman Doug Weikel said he is saddened by Nestle Waters' decision.

"It's a huge loss of potential revenue for us, and it is going to have an impact on our revenue base," Weikel said.

Nestle Waters had planned to source water from the water authority's second well, which is currently being constructed. The water authority will now switch between using it as a primary and backup source, Weikel said.

"We remain optimistic that we can find a source here in Northern Centre County so that we can bring jobs and investment to the area in the near future," Gerripoli said.

The company has not identified a new potential location, but the northern part of the county includes the Bald Eagle Creek and Beech Creek watersheds.