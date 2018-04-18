Rockview Driver License Center to close temporarily

The Rockview Driver License Center in Pleasant Gap will be temporarily closed for renovations starting Monday.
The facility, at 812 West College Avenue, will reopen for photo services on May 14 and for driver licensing services on May 15, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation press release.
In the meantime, customers can go to the Lewistown Driver License Center at 13187 Ferguson Valley Road in Yeagertown.
Those who have a non-commercial driver license test scheduled at Rockview during the renovation time period have no need to worry. Staff will still be on-site to administer those tests.
PennDOT reminds customers that many services are available online at www.dmv.pa.gov.
